AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) Short Interest Down 69.7% in October

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the September 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

AGNC Investment stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $25.67.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.4844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

