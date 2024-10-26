Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Airtel Africa Trading Down 5.7 %

LON AAF opened at GBX 108.60 ($1.41) on Friday. Airtel Africa has a 52 week low of GBX 90.20 ($1.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 132.50 ($1.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 115.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,620.00, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 155 ($2.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Airtel Africa Company Profile

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

