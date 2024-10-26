Alexander & Baldwin’s (ALEX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALEX

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.84. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 34.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 103.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai’i commercial real estate and is the state’s largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai’i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.