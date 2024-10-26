Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 11,449.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,411,304 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises approximately 1.1% of Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.81% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $204,001,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,205,000 after buying an additional 470,076 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $55,075,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 501.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,539,000 after buying an additional 242,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,643 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 485.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.22.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

