Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.78 and last traded at C$6.82, with a volume of 1654704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.25.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of C$819.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$851.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.64%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.