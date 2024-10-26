Algorand Self Reported Market Cap Hits $938.59 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $938.59 million and $38.32 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00037690 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011353 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,767,032 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

