Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Shares of ALKS opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.87.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 51.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 3,841.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 44.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

