Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $967.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.70 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Allegion updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.450 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $7.35-7.45 EPS.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $2.67 on Friday, reaching $142.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average is $130.18. Allegion has a one year low of $95.97 and a one year high of $156.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Allegion from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

