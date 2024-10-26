Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $11.11. 23,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,653. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $11.36.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

