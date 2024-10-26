Allworth Financial LP Buys 5,117 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 1.24% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $14,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MA Private Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ USXF opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.