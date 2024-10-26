Allworth Financial LP Has $1.12 Billion Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,863,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,639 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 5.28% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $1,121,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,205,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,828,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 956.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 95,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 86,378 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

