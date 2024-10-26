Allworth Financial LP Has $123.85 Million Stock Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,585,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,930 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 1.73% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $123,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $25.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.87. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

