Allworth Financial LP Has $54.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.28% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $54,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,633,000 after acquiring an additional 298,653 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $95.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5824 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

