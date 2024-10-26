Allworth Financial LP Purchases 29,458 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.11 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

