Allworth Financial LP Sells 10,338 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,338 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.30% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $18,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 73,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 113,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

