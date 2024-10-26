Allworth Financial LP Sells 275 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $750,713,000 after buying an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,293,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,711 shares of company stock valued at $153,905,830 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.0 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $754.68 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $395.62 and a 52-week high of $773.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $706.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $659.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.