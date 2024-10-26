Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.91 and last traded at C$11.91, with a volume of 12441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Ventum Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$366.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a current ratio of 250.01.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 206.69%. The business had revenue of C$1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.31 million.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

