American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,259 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $83,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 13.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 769 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 10.7% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,059. American Express has a 12-month low of $141.02 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.39. The company has a market cap of $192.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.