Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB trimmed its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $482.11.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMP opened at $504.39 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.57 and a 12-month high of $524.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

