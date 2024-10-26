Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $520.47, but opened at $500.54. Ameriprise Financial shares last traded at $492.96, with a volume of 52,929 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.11.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $465.77 and a 200-day moving average of $439.51. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after purchasing an additional 603,267 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $108,938,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,742,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 504,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,584,000 after buying an additional 131,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,248,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

