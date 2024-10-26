Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Lowered by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,702 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $105,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 37.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 38,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,772,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.55.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.98. 1,604,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,964. The stock has a market cap of $170.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.49 and its 200 day moving average is $313.47. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

