AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at JMP Securities

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of AMN opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $52.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $740.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $99,349,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3,753.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,263,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,543 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth about $70,617,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $45,481,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 95.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,710,000 after acquiring an additional 378,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

