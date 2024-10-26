AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.69 and traded as high as $28.80. AMREP shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 55,546 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMREP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

AMREP Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.89.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 15.64%.

In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 420,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,876,674.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,640,435.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $117,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 420,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,876,674.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,800 shares of company stock worth $671,560. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMREP stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.72% of AMREP worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

