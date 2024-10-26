Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,335 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $72,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,242 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,726,000 after acquiring an additional 644,945 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $993,293,000 after acquiring an additional 767,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,222,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,788,000 after acquiring an additional 211,202 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,481.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $6,867,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.17. 1,733,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,223,514. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

