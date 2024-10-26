Analyzing Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) & Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI)

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) and Xiao-I (NASDAQ:AIXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.0% of Xiao-I shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Xiao-I”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destiny Media Technologies $4.03 million 2.05 $340,000.00 $0.01 83.99 Xiao-I $59.17 million 6.19 -$26.46 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Destiny Media Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xiao-I.

This table compares Destiny Media Technologies and Xiao-I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destiny Media Technologies 5.20% 6.62% 5.89% Xiao-I N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xiao-I has a beta of 3.52, meaning that its stock price is 252% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Destiny Media Technologies and Xiao-I, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Xiao-I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats Xiao-I on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, an online platform that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from record labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the content; Play MPE CASTER; Play MPE Quickshare provides a distribution tool for Play MPE customers to promote music; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through cloud-based player and mobile apps. The company also provides Music Tracking Radar, a digital tracking service that tracks and reports the number and times customers track is played; Clipstream, an online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party websites or emails; and playback through its JavaScript codec engine. It markets and sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Xiao-I

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation. The company also provides data intelligence platform which integrates data assets, manages the entire life cycle of data that realizes the entire cycles of data integration, processing, transformation, analysis, and mining; cloud platform that integrates NLP, speech recognition, image recognition, and data analysis capabilities; and intelligent construction support platform which offers parsing, reconstruction, visualization, and multi-dimensional analysis of construction drawings. In addition, it offers vision analysis platform that uses various computer vision-related technologies to apply OCR, detection, video, and image analysis; intelligent hardware support platform which provides the framework of signal collection, processing, analysis, prediction, and others; and metaverse platform that develops virtual digital human. It serves its products to large and medium-sized contact centers, financial institutions, communication operators, government services, industrial manufacturing, medical care, and others. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Shanghai, China.

