Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $37.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.83. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anika Therapeutics

About Anika Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,652,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,153,000 after buying an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after buying an additional 21,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 364,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 212,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 42,587 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.