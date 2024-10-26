Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $37.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Anika Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of ANIK stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $354.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.83. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $41.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and arthrosurface joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
