Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.49. 5,521,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,654. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -195.49%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Compass Point increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

