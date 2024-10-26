Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.49. 5,521,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,057,654. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -195.49%.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Compass Point increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

