Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Director Marc Duey Sells 6,462 Shares of Stock

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) Director Marc Duey sold 6,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $29,595.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,121.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Duey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 16th, Marc Duey purchased 30,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $131,700.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Marc Duey bought 190 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $490.20.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $4.08 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.37% and a negative return on equity of 56.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Aprea Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.

