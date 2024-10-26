Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a total market cap of $261.66 million and $12.64 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja was first traded on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin.

Apu Apustaja Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 320,385,865,167.1964 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00080448 USD and is down -5.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $9,371,279.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

