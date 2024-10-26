Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.20. 4,973,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 7,487,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.65.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 254,460 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,782,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 523,024 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Archer Aviation by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 192,120 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

