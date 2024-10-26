Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.91.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARDT shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,298,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $13,119,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

NYSE ARDT opened at $17.76 on Friday. Ardent Health Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

