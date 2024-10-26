Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Position Raised by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $285.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.50.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,278.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total value of $69,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,726 shares in the company, valued at $883,278.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,570 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,782. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $394.04 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.25 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.19. The company has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

