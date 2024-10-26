Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

ANET stock opened at $394.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.25 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $371.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total transaction of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,679.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,679.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.48, for a total transaction of $147,887.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,084.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,570 shares of company stock worth $21,474,782. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.