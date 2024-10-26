Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,286 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,477 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,716 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,788,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $168.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,877,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,386. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,986 shares of company stock valued at $67,642,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.