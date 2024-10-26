Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,806 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 511,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2,252.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 164,349 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 3.0 %

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.86. 50,416,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,568,254. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.75 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.07.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 4,254,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $156,444,068.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,234,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,884,291.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $162,315,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock valued at $646,951,347. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLTR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.