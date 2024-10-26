Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 6,617 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 930.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.03.

PayPal Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,201,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,524,066. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $85.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.