Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AOHY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AOHY – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535,877 shares during the quarter. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF comprises 0.9% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 20.38% of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF worth $16,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOHY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF by 159.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000.

Shares of AOHY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.15. 44,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,267. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.02. Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $11.44.

The Angel Oak High Yield Opportunities ETF (AOHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to high-yield fixed-income securities, globally. The fund seeks a high level of current income, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation.

