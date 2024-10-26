Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 1,066 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.85% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 37.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

XDEC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.94. 21,723 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a market cap of $385.23 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

