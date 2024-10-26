ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.64%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ARR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. 1,658,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,614. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $945.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.50.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

In related news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,040 shares in the company, valued at $477,434.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

