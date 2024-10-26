Articore Group (OTC:RDBBF) Shares Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Articore Group Limited (OTC:RDBBF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 55,178 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 411% from the average session volume of 10,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Articore Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27.

About Articore Group

Articore Group Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale of art and design products. It offers clothing, stickers, face masks, phone cases, home and living products, wall arts, kids and babies clothing, pet products, accessories, stationery and office products, and gifts. The company provides its services through its website Redbubble.com and TeePublic.com in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

