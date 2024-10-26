ASD (ASD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.88 Million

ASD (ASD) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0331 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $21.88 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03248843 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,258,937.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

