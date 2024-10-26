ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 942.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KP Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in ASML by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in ASML by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 5,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its position in ASML by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $711.70. 1,380,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,388. The business has a 50-day moving average of $816.78 and a 200-day moving average of $907.47. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $582.48 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a $1.407 dividend. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.