Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $607.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.52 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $22.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. Associated Banc has a twelve month low of $15.59 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In other Associated Banc news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,254.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $45,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,730.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lith Karen Van sold 8,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $165,089.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,254.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,835 shares of company stock worth $757,214 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

