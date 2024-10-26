Astar (ASTR) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $397.69 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Astar token can now be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $397.69 million and approximately $24.40 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Astar has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,265,968,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,235,389 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

