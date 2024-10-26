ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AACG stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.82. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

