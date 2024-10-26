Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.64. Atlantic American shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 452 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $33.66 million, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

Featured Stories

