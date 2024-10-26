Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Up 196.5% in October

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, an increase of 196.5% from the September 30th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

