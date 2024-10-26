Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Up 196.5% in October

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,500 shares, an increase of 196.5% from the September 30th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance
Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80.
