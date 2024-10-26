Avalanche Price Reaches $25.07 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $25.07 or 0.00037567 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.20 billion and approximately $369.14 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00006242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011307 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 447,019,228 coins and its circulating supply is 407,016,128 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

