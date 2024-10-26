Baby Doge Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $384.14 million and approximately $21.21 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001500 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002211 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,340,000,707,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,340,092,083,776 with 156,023,799,607,748,224 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $47,559,177.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

