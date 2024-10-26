Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741,206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $58,415,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8,797.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 907,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,250,000 after purchasing an additional 897,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Stephens cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.75.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $73.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

